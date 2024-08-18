Sandra Bullock reveals next move over ending her Hollywood hiatus

LOS ANGELES - Sandra Bullock is poised to make a comeback in Hollywood after a lengthy break, but this time, she’s taking a cue from Brad Pitt and shifting her focus towards producing films. According to a source, “Sandra will come back to Hollywood this year and determine, finally, what her next project will be, but it’s going to be on her terms and it isn’t going to come cheap.” After wrapping up her work on The Lost City, which she both produced and starred in, the 59-year-old actress has been enjoying a slower pace, prioritising quality time with her two children, Louis and Laila, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively. “She needs an extraordinary level of control to come back on a studio project, and the only question right now is who is willing to give her that level of power and money for the privilege of actually working with her?” The Speed star even told The Hollywood Report that she doesn’t “want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own.” “I’m so burnt out,” she continued. “I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.” The source added: “After the wild and very profitable experience of producing and starring in The Lost City two years ago, Sandra finally has the taste back for picking and running her own films instead of leaving that to other filmmakers and directors, which she did a lot during the 2010’s to mixed results.” “This worked like gangbusters on The Lost City and she’s being incredibly picky about what her follow-up project is going to be.” The actress has kept her next project under wraps, but she’s dropped hints about her dream co-star for the upcoming film. “Before I die, before I leave this planet,” the actress said on an episode of the 50 MPH Podcast in May, “I do think that Keanu [Reeves] and I need to do something in front of the camera.”