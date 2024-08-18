SBA announces 50% fee reduction, gains support from key groups

PESHAWAR - The Hajj Umrah Organisation and the Export Processing Zone have announced their support for the Sarhad Business Alliance (SBA), which announced the launch of a number of relief measures for the business community on Saturday.

At an event on Saturday, Attaul Haq Darvesh, Abdul Haseeb Khan, and other colleagues from the Hajj Umrah Group, along with Syed Mahmood from the Export Processing Zone, declared their strong support for the SBA group.

On the occasion, former KP governor and SBA patron-in-chief Haji Ghulam Ali stated that the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce will be made the premier chamber of Peshawar and the entire province in the true sense.

SBA chief patron Ghulam Ali, Chairman Syed Zahir Ali Shah, and former president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Ishaq expressed their gratitude to the office-bearers and members of the Hajj Umrah Association and the Export Processing Zone for their trust in the SBA.

A grand gathering was organized by the President of the Export Processing Zone Haji Awal Khan Akbar, Haji Abdullah Abdul Majeed, Jehanzaib Khalil, and other members, wherein they announced that it is imperative to support the Sarhad Business Alliance for the welfare of the business community and the resolution of their problems.

The speakers criticized the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce for becoming a “paper chamber” over the years due to a few individuals who have always used power for their personal gains. They remarked that the popularity of the SBA has forced those few individuals, who never respected the members, to now seek votes and support from them for the first time in their lives.

They stressed that it is time to restore the credibility of the Peshawar business community and the Sarhad Chamber, focusing the attention of responsible institutions on their issues and moving towards practical solutions, for which they are fully prepared.

They criticized the group in control of the Sarhad Chamber, claiming it has not only turned the chamber into a “paper entity” but also left traders and industrialists stranded. They vowed that if the SBA succeeds, it will immediately announce a 50% reduction in membership, visa, and renewal fees, ending the tradition of misappropriation.