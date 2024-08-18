Sehat Kahani expands healthcare access with launch of home healthcare services

KARACHI - Sehat Kahani, a leading digital healthcare platform in Pakistan, has announced the launch of its new Home Healthcare vertical. This innovative service aims to bring high-quality healthcare directly to patients’ homes, ensuring convenience, personalized care, and better health outcomes.

Commenting on the development, CEO Sehat Kahani, Dr Sara Saeed Khurram said, “We are thrilled to launch our Home Healthcare services. This service will offer comprehensive plans for chronic, acute, and palliative patients according to their needs, ensuring their daily healthcare, medicines, and vitals can be checked on the phone with just a few clicks. Our goal is to make healthcare accessible and convenient for everyone, especially those who find it challenging to visit healthcare facilities”. Furthermore, COO Sehat Kahani, Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga added, “Our Home Healthcare service is designed to provide comprehensive medical care in the comfort of your home. Along with at-home nurse visits, we are also offering at-home visits by doctors, which is unique and ensures quality healthcare delivery. This holistic approach includes physical and psychological care with the involvement of doctors and psychologists, ensuring our patients receive the best possible care.”

Guest of Honor, CEO, Indus Hospital & Health Network Dr. Abdul Bari remarked, “The launch of Sehat Kahani’s Home Healthcare services marks a significant milestone in improving healthcare accessibility. Many patients and their attendants often prefer staying admitted due to the fear of not being able to provide the required care at home, making them vulnerable to infections. Sehat Kahani Home Healthcare is poised to address this concern, ensuring patients receive quality care in the comfort of their homes, thereby reducing the risk of hospital-acquired infections.”