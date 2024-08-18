Sunday, August 18, 2024
Shock, grief as Israeli Lebanon strike kills 10 Syrians

Shock, grief as Israeli Lebanon strike kills 10 Syrians
August 18, 2024
WADI ALKAFUR, LEBANON   -   Sobbing relatives thronged Sheikh Ragheb Hospital Saturday after an Israeli air strike killed 10 Syrians, including two children, who had escaped war at home only to die in south Leb­anon. The early morning strike hit a building in the Wadi al-Kaf­ur area of Nabatieh, killing the 10 including a mother and her two children, Lebanon’s health min­istry said. Israel’s military said aircraft had struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility. At the hospital, relatives and friends of the victims expressed shock and anger at their sudden deaths, with women dressed in black weeping and wailing.

