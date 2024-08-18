Shock, grief as Israeli Lebanon strike kills 10 Syrians

WADI ALKAFUR, LEBANON - Sobbing relatives thronged Sheikh Ragheb Hospital Saturday after an Israeli air strike killed 10 Syrians, including two children, who had escaped war at home only to die in south Lebanon. The early morning strike hit a building in the Wadi al-Kafur area of Nabatieh, killing the 10 including a mother and her two children, Lebanon’s health ministry said. Israel’s military said aircraft had struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility. At the hospital, relatives and friends of the victims expressed shock and anger at their sudden deaths, with women dressed in black weeping and wailing.