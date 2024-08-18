Sindh also demand power tariff reduction like Punjab

KARACHI - The recent announcement of a Rs14 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs in Punjab by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif has sparked a strong reaction from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan. As per details, citizens in these relief-deprived provinces are demanding similar relief, saying they are also suffering due to high electricity bills. In Karachi, people are asking why they should not get the same relief as Punjab, especially since Karachi pays the most taxes. People demand the government to announce relief for the entire country, not just Punjab. They urged that poor people live in all provinces and should be given the same relief as those in Punjab. It is pertinent to mention here that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab.