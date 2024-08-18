Systems Limited wins Forbes Asia’s Best Under a Billion 2024 again

KARACHI - Systems Limited, a global digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, has been honored with the Forbes Asia’s Best Under a Billion 2024 award for the fifth consecutive year. Leading among the three companies from Pakistan, with a market value of $485 million, $188 million in sales, and $31 million in net income, Systems Limited, the fastest company in Asia, has yet again solidified its status as a leader in the industry.

Systems Limited’s five-year streak on the Forbes Asia’s list creates an outstanding spirit of victory that goes beyond conventional success. It strongly signifies a ripple effect of innovation, growth, and progress. It’s more than just another accolade; it’s a significant national achievement, reflecting their core values of integrity, innovation, and dedication. Over the last 4+ decades, Systems Limited excels by navigating the fast-changing tech landscape with a unique blend of innovation, client understanding, and deep empathy. Their advanced, impactful solutions showcase a keen ability to meet evolving business needs while embracing the human aspect, cementing their leadership in the industry.

Asif Peer, Group CEO and MD of Systems Limited, expressed, “Our resilience, consistency, and perseverance have enabled us to build a thriving ecosystem that not only meets but consistently exceeds performance benchmarks. Our consistent pursuit of innovation excellence has positioned us as the only IT company from Pakistan to be honored by Forbes Asia over these last five years, in addition to being recognized as the fastest-growing company in Asia last year.”

He further commented, “Our commitment to nurturing creativity, human-centric solutions, and a forward-thinking mindset forms the foundation of our success. This approach has enabled us to forge enduring global partnerships and establish a legacy of leadership in the digital age. This honor from Forbes reflects the passion, collaborative spirit, and resilience that our employees bring to the forefront of the digital revolution every day. We pledge to continue this momentum of business excellence, delivering innovative, customer-focused solutions across the globe, and maintaining our record of outperforming in all metrics.”

According to Forbes’ selection of Asia’s 200 Best Under a Billion, qualified companies must generate annual revenue between $10 million and $1 billion, be publicly traded for at least a year, and have positive net income. Forbes then ranks the companies based on earnings growth, sales growth, and return on equity over the past 12 months and the last three years.

Systems Limited has proudly secured its place among the elite 200 chosen from over 20,000 publicly traded firms. Their consistent profitability, embedded in their DNA, ensures sustained financial success across all business endeavors, underscoring their continued success and robust growth.