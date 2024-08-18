Sunday, August 18, 2024
Vondrousova, Norrie withdraw from US Open due to injury

NEWS WIRE
August 18, 2024
Sports

NEW YORK   -   Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and British number two Cameron Norrie have withdrawn from the U.S. Open, the USTA said on Friday as both players recover from injuries that kept them out of the Paris Olympics. Czech Vondrousova withdrew from the Games due to a hand injury, saying her focus was on being ready for the year’s final Grand Slam, which starts on Aug. 26 in New York. Norrie, whose best U.S. Open result came in 2022 when he reached the fourth round, pulled out of the Olympics due to a forearm injury. “I’ll take some rest and recharge,” Norrie wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to get back competing like a dog.”

