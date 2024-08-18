Wasim Akram blasts Pakistan cricketers for poor fitness and T20 World Cup failures

KARACHI - Legendary pacer Wasim Akram has sharply criticized the fitness levels of the national men’s cricket team, attributing their recent underperformance to inadequate physical conditioning. Akram, reflecting on the team’s recent struggles, revealed his concerns about the players’ fitness over the past two years. He asserted that the disappointing showing in this year’s T20 World Cup was a direct result of the players’ lack of focus on fitness. “I haven’t discussed this widely before, and I don’t have inside information, but I was aware of the fitness issue two years ago. Our cricket players have not been prioritizing their fitness,” Akram stated. “The poor fitness of our team was glaringly obvious during the [T20] World Cup.” Comparing past and present fitness standards, Akram noted the advancements in fitness knowledge available today. “If I were playing cricket in the current era, I would have access to much more fitness information, which is now commonplace,” he said. “In our time, fitness information was not as accessible. We followed the practices of our seniors, like Imran Khan and Javed Miandad, without much knowledge of fitness techniques,” he added. Earlier this week, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt also expressed concerns about the team’s fitness. However, he acknowledged that not all players are lacking in fitness. Butt highlighted the exceptional conditioning of Test captain Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan. “Improvements in fitness are on the horizon. It’s not accurate to say that all players are unfit. Some, like Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan, are among the top fitness performers in world cricket. They excel in Yo-Yo Tests, perform well in the gym, and exhibit strong on-field running capabilities,” Butt noted.