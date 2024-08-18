Weather update: Lahore experiences cloudy day with mild temperatures

The weather in Lahore today continues to be a mix of sun and clouds, with the two playing a game of hide and seek across the city's skies. According to the Meteorological Department, residents of the provincial capital can expect a mild day, with temperatures fluctuating between 29°C and 34°C.

As of now, the temperature in Lahore stands at 30°C, accompanied by light winds blowing at a speed of three kilometers per hour. The humidity levels have peaked at 90%, contributing to the slightly muggy conditions throughout the day.

The Meteorological Department has also reported a low likelihood of rain, making it unlikely that the city will experience any showers today. While the chance of rain remains minimal, the presence of clouds may provide some relief from the scorching sun, offering a relatively comfortable day for Lahoris.

With the summer heat still prevalent, residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions if venturing outdoors. As the day progresses, the city is expected to maintain its current weather pattern, offering a mix of sun, clouds, and moderate temperatures.