Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Mega Star Cricket League to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Shamsabad.

According to a police spokesman, more than 700 police officials will perform security duties. SSP (Operations) Waseem Riaz Khan visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements over there.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya, SDPO New Town Waqas Khan and other senior officers were also present.

SSP Riaz, during the visit, reviewed the security and other arrangements of entry gates, parking, adjacent buildings, markets, Double Road, Allama Iqbal Park, Murree Road and other important places.

The SSP was briefed regarding the foolproof security and traffic arrangements of the Mega Star Cricket League.

All resources are being utilized to ensure foolproof security and convenience for citizens, he added.