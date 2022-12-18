Share:

LAHORE-Ahmed Baig on Saturday appeared as a leader in the 49th Pakistan Open Golf Championship moving into the final phase at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course. At the conclusion of the third round, spirited 20-year-old Ahmed Baig (PAF Skyview) occupied the top of the leaderboard with a three-round aggregate of 206, ten under par, achieved through three rounds scores of 72, 68 and a luminous 66 on the third day. The other dominant ones in this category are Muhammad Alam and Matloob Ahmed. Through a gross 69 on Saturday, Alam is placed at a three-round aggregate score of 211, five under par while Matloob’s round of gross 65 on Saturday has elevated his standing from 12th position to third. Other performers are Anser Mehmood at 215,Waheed Baloch at 217, M Saqib at 217, Arif Ali at 218, M Waqas at 218, Khalid Khan at 218 and M Shahzad at 218. Following them are M Munir 219, M Zubair 219, and M Shabbir at 219. In the race for honors amongst amateurs, the outstanding one is Saad Habib of Rumanza while two others in line are Ali Amin and Irtaza. As for the senior professionals, M Akram is the leader while M Tariq is second and Tariq Mehmood, third. The final session will be contested today (Sunday).