Share:

LAHORE - The annual winter family festival 2022, first of its kind is being celebrated enthusiastically at Jilani Park, under the auspices of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), and attracting a large number of people due to various recreational facilities at the venue. These views were expressed by the PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani while talking to APP, here on Saturday. He said that family festival 2022, was first of its kind as in 2007, the same festival was arranged but not at a large scale compared to the current one, adding that such festivals could provide relief to people from stress and mental strains. The chairman said that people had shown keen interest in a month-long festival as footfalls had jumped to 100,000 people on weekends which was a great number. He said that senior minister Mian Aslam Iqbal had inaugurated the festival while Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had also visited to review the arrangements to facilitate the people. Yasir Gillani said that various stalls highlighting Punjab village culture were set up in which practical demos of making jaggery (Gurr), ‘khadi’ fabric, ceramic crockery and extraction of mustard oil were shown for the cultural knowledge purposes. “We are trying to create awareness among the coming generation about civilisation and culture of our villages through the winter family festival,” he added. About various traits of the festival, the chairman said that cultural participation of all cities through its famous products like cutlery of Wazirabad, Kashmiri ‘shawls’, and Gujranwala’s wood models made the festival more attractive for the visitors. The annual chrysanthemum (Gule-Daudi) exhibition was included in the festival from December 3 for three weeks in which more than 200 varieties of the flower.