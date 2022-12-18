Share:

Rawalpindi-A man was shot and injured during a dacoity bid while armed gangs of robbers and dacoits are also on the loose in various areas of the city and depriving the citizens of gold, cash, diamonds, mobile phones and electronic appliances, informed sources on Saturday

Rawalpindi police seemingly failed in controlling violent surge in street crime, something seeking strong attention of Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chief Minister Punjab, they said.

In the first incident, a gang of armed dacoits intercepted a man on gunpoint in area of Police Station (PS) Airport. The dacoits attempted to snatch the mobile from the man and shot and injured him upon showing resistance.

The dacoits managed to escape from the scene after committing crime, whereas, Rescue 1122 moved the injured person to hospital for medical treatment, said sources. They said that police had registered a case against the dacoits and began investigation.

In the second incident, two armed robbers stormed into house of Iram Qureshi located at Defence Road and made the family members hostage on gunpoint. Later, the robbers collected gold, diamond set, mobile phones,

laptop, rings and wrist watches to the tune of millions of rupees. Morgah police lodged case against robbers and began investigation with no recovery or arrest so far, sources said.

A gang of seven robbers having guns into hands walked in a cattle pin owned by Muhammad Sheroz Khan within limits of Police Station Naseerabad and made the servants (a couple) hostage on gunpoint.

The robbers took away cows worth Rs 950,000 from the cattle pin and fled. Police registered case and began investigation, they said.

In yet another incident of street crime in jurisdiction of PS Naseerabad, a gang of seven armed dacoits snatched cash, mobile phones and other valuables from a former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Balochistan Police and his family on gunpoint.

According to FIR, the victim DSP Muhammad Arif told police that he was travelling from Islamabad Toll Plaza to Rawalpindi when a gang of seven armed dacoits stopped his car and snatch cash and mobile phones from him and other family members.

In Pirwadhai, three armed dacoits walked in a mobile shop and snatched 29 mobile phones worth millions of rupees and other valuables from the owner Saeed Ghauri and other workers.

Pirwadhai police registered case and began interrogation, sources said.