ATTOCK - Attock City police have arrested three bike-lifters and recovered two bikes and Rs 104,000 from their possession. Those arrested include Watan Yar r/o Sojhanda, Rahim Ullah r/o Mohmand Agency and Shafiq r/o Nara Attock. In another attempt, same police arrested a shopkeeper Atiq r/o Eidgah Attock. The shopkeeper had allegedly misbehaved with a lady who went to his shop for purchasing garments. In another attempt, Attock City police arrested Haseeb and Bilal Ahmad r/o People Colony Attock for their alleged involvement in an attempted murder case. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.