Share:

KARACHI - Bilawal House spokesperson Surendar Valasai on Saturday has condemned the baseless propaganda campaign by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that the young foreign minister of Pakistan has exposed the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the whole world. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was fighting the case of Pakistan at the international level. He said that there had been mourning in India for declaring Modi as the butcher of Gujarat. Valasai pointed out that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has once again put Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue more firmly before the international community. He said that by criticizing the Chairman Bilawal, the Indian-funded PTI was actually showing loyalty to its masters. “By ridiculously criticizing Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, both PTI and BJP have come on the same page,” he added. He urged that the fans of Modi’s election campaigner, Imran Khan, should now get out of personalism and must stand by Bilawal Bhutto for the cause of Pakistan and Kashmir. He said that tomorrow (Sunday), the workers of the Pakistan People’s Party will hold demonstrations across the country to express solidarity with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.