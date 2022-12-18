Share:

The India’s ruling party BJP held countrywide protests against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “butcher of Gujarat”.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and treatment of Muslims in the neighboring country.

Bilawal remarks come after India s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accused Pakistan of supporting terror group at the United Nations Security Council meeting.

When the Pakistani foreign minister was asked to respond to Indian counterpart’s allegation, he said: “I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden has been killed while the butcher of Gujarat is still alive and he is the prime minister of India”.

Indian PM Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state of Gujarat in 2002 when a number of Muslims were killed in religious riots.