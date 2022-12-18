Share:

ISLAMABAD - The sale of cars during the first five months of current fiscal year 2022-23 has dropped by 38.93 percent as compared to the same months of last year, latest data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) showed. According to the data, as many as 55,144 cars were sold during July-November 2022-23 as opposed to 90,303 units during July-November 2021-22. The breakup figures showed that 7,925 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2022-23 as compared to the sale of 13,215 units last year, thus showing a dip of 40.03 percent. Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars’ sale also decreased by 57.51 percent as it went down to 10,186 units current year from 23,975 units in the same period of previous year. However, Suzuki Swift’s sale went up by 1053.93 percent as its sale increased to 5,712 units from 495 units last year. Sale of Suzuki Cultus decreased to 4,088 units during current year, whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 13,105 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 2,899 units from 8,768 units in same period of last year. Suzuki Alto’s sale also witnessed a sharp decline of 10.66 percent from 23,193 units to 20,719 units during the months under review, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 1,973 units as opposed to sale of 5,201 units in same period of last year.