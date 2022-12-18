Kandy Falcons beat Colombo Stars by 9 wickets in the second match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Saturday, in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2022. Batting first, Colombo Stars could only manage 106 as Chamika Karunaratne took 4/11 in 3.1 overs.

Chasing down the target, for Kandy Falcons, Minod Bhanuka and Andre Fletcher opened the innings. Colombo Stars got the perfect start as Bhanuka was dismissed early for just 6 runs by Lakmal.

Andre Fletcher and Kamindu Mendis then up a 101-run partnersgip to register an easy win for the Kandy Falcons. Andre scored 44 (not out) from 41 balls, which included 4 boundaries and 2 sixes, while Mendis remained unbeaten on 51 from 48 balls. His innings was laced with 5 boundaries.

For Kandy Falcons, Chamika Karunaratne was the pick of the bowling with an impeccable spell. He took 4/11 from 3 overs. Meanwhile, Oshane Thomas took 3/20 from his 4 overs and Isuru Udana took 2/37. Fabian Allen took 1/20.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Colombo Stars elected to bat first. For Colombo Stars, Niroshan Dickwella and Dinesh Chandimal opened the innings. Dickwella was dismissed for a duck by Udana. Chandimal and Charith Asalanka then put up a 34-run partnership. Captain Angelo Mathews contributed with 41 runs from 38 balls, which included 4 boundaries and 1 six. However, the team really couldn’t put up a big total as wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

Dense fog disrupts road traffic in parts of Punjab

For Colombo Stars, Suranga Lakmal took the lone wicket with bowling figure of 1/19 from 2 overs.