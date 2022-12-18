Share:

MULTAN - Citizens expressed concern over the rising prices of vegetables and demanded of the government to improve the demand and supply system and ensure transparent auctions in order to provide needed relief as early as possible. Salman Qureshi, Hamza Sajid, Rashid Majeed, Riaz Lodhi, Malik Arif, Sumbal Karmat, Ayesha Saleem, Aleeza Gilani, Kashif Munir and some others said while talking to APP that the prices of vegetables were on rising continuously. They stated that it had become very difficult to run the kitchen. Pakistan is an agrarian country but the prices of vegetables are beyond the common man’s reach, they claimed. The price of onion is about Rs 250/kg, tomato Rs 100/ kg, pea Rs 100/kg, potato Rs 70/kg, bean Rs 250/kg, brinjal Rs 70/kg, chicken Rs 380/kg, etc, they said, adding that the government should interfere and ensure supply of vegetables on possible cheapest prices. Similarly, they added, the prices of spices and other items of daily use, including ghee, flour, and milk are also witnessing an upward trend. Milk is being sold at Rs 150/kg in the city, they said.