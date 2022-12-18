Share:

HYDERABAD -Dean Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo has said civilized manners and tolerance have helped many nation-states to transform into developed countries. “The results of intolerance are nothing but destruction. But unfortunately, intolerance has increased to a dangerous extent in our society,” he observed while addressing a ceremony held to award certificates to the participants of a workshop at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam here on Saturday. The workshop titled “Peace, Tolerance and Inclusivity” was organized by Peace Society of Students Teachers Engagement Program (STEP), in collaboration with Peace Advocacy and Community Engagement through Transformation for Tolerance (PACT) project of Shaoor Foundation for Education. Dr Khooharo pointed out one form of extreme intolerance while referring to the socio-political quarrels on social media which were actually based on petty egos but which end up spreading hatred among millions of people. “The political activists have made social media a political arena instead of using it for development,” he lamented.