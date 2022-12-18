Share:

HYDERABAD-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday announced the upgrading of the 150 years old Sir Cowasji Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences to a full-fledged university.

“This would be the first university of psychiatry and behavioural sciences in Asia,” said the CM while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of OPD Complex and the Female Ward at the institute here.

“The institute being a 150-year old mental health facility deserves to be upgraded as a university,” he underlined. The CM directed the provincial minister Ismail Rahu to complete the legal formalities so that the provincial assembly could pass the university’s charter.

Shah recalled that his father and former CM Syed Abdullah Shah visited that institute in 1994 to inaugurate a ward.

Following the footprints of his father he had come to inaugurate a new OPD block and a new female ward, he said.

Shah observed that the growing stresses of life necessitated mental health services as the mental health was not limited to the mental disorders alone.

The CM said the mental health conditions include mental disorders and psychosocial disabilities as well as other mental states associated with significant distress, impairment in functioning and risk of self-harm or risk to others.

“Mental health is as necessary as the health of the rest of the body,” he added.

Shah said the exposure to unfavorable social, economic, geopolitical and environmental circumstances including poverty, violence, inequality, and environmental deprivations also increased the risks of experiencing mental health conditions.

The CM said the local threats heightened the risk for individuals, families, and communities.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) has become a role model for higher education in the country.

Speaking at the 26th annual convocation of MUET, during which some 987 students received their academic degrees, in Jamshoro district on Saturday, the CM congratulated the passing out graduates as well as their teachers and parents. He said, after becoming the CM, he set a target for providing education to the out-of-school children and to improve the quality of schooling as well.

“I dream to see the youth acquiring higher education and serving the people and this province,” Shah said.

He added that it was very concerning that only a small fraction of the youth got the opportunity to acquire tertiary-level education in Pakistan.

“It is now our collective responsibility to prepare our students to play a pivotal role in the country’s socio-economic development in future times,” he emphasized. Shah noted that the economic woes were the biggest challenge for the nation at present. He wished to see MUET becoming a self-sustaining institution. Shah said he felt pleased to notice that except for one male student, all the top positions have been clinched by MUET’s female students.

The CM announced that his government would provide a solar power plant for the university.