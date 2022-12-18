Share:

LARKANA - Larkana Commissioner Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Saturday paid a visit of Taluka Hospital Ratodero and Basic Health unit Naudero (Larkana) to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases. During the visit, he enquired about the problems of patients and directed the Incharge of hospitals to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the hospitals. He directed the authorities concerned to resolve basic problems of the patients and warned the negligent officials of stern and legal action against them. Commissioner said that special care should be taken for cleanliness in the hospital and the treatment of patients should be improved and along with this, the food of the patients should also be taken care of so that they do not suffer. He directed the MS to ensure attendance of doctors and staff and supply of free medicines and special care of patients. On this occasion, the commissioner visited different wards and also took information from the patients.