Share:

KARACHI-Judicial magistrate for Karachi’s District East on Saturday rejected an application from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to grant physical remand of Dania Shah, the third wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat, in a case of leaking his video.

Shah had been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)Cybercrime Wing earlier this week from the Southern Punjab city of Lodhran for allegedly leaking and making viral a private video of Aamir Liaquat without his consent. A complaint in this regard had been filed by Aamir Liaquat’s first wife Bushra.

On Saturday, Shah was first presented before judicial magistrate South seeking her physical remand. The magistrate asked FIA to explain how they had jurisdiction to hear the case. “The Incident took place near Tariq Road in Karachi, hence the suspect should be presented before the relevant court,” the magistrate said.

The FIA prosecutor said that this was a case of cybercrime. The video was seen everywhere, hence there is no issue of jurisdiction, the prosecutor argued.

The investigator in the case said that the suspect recorded a video of private moment from the victim’s bedroom and then posted it online to make it viral. He sought remand of the suspect to conduct further investigations in the case.

The prosecutor added that the suspect was part of a larger gang and that she was not acting alone. After hearing the arguments, the court directed the FIA to present her before the relevant court, that of district east.

She was then presented before district magistrate east who denied FIA’s application for physical remand. Instead, the court sent her to jail on judicial remand.

After being arrested in the Southern Punjab city of Lodhran on Thursday by FIA’s cybercrime wing on charges of leaking his inappropriate videos without his consent.

, she was brought to Karachi and was taken to court to seek her remand on Friday, but the FIA team missed the judge. She was then presented in court on Saturday.