In another incident of cross-border firing from across the Afghan border, at least one individual was killed while 12 others were severely injured. This incident comes only a few days after seven people lost their lives and 16 others were injured in the exchange of gunfire at the Chaman borders. Violence has ensued ever since the Afghan Taliban came to power and against all hopes, certain outfits have not been constrained.

Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan at Chaman seems to be particularly unstable. Back to back reports of aggression resulted in the indefinite closure of the border just last month in November. The fact of the matter remains, cross-border conflicts have been plentiful on Afghanistan’s side and those who suffer the most are the innocent civilians who are unfortunate enough to live nearby. And with the way things are going, there are no signs that tensions will dissipate especially when grievances against one another keep mounting.

Our government is now being pushed to the point where it will have to reconsider the approach taken, and opt for a more security driven border management policy. Overall, there has been a 52 percent increase in cross-border attacks ever since the Taliban came into power, signaling towards their inability to control and constrain entities like the TTP. Our government has a responsibility to protect its citizens from unprovoked violence and to do so, would mean that stricter measures need to be taken at the border so that such frightening statistics are neutralised.

A change in policy however does not mean that Kabul can be completely excluded from the process. Dialogue will continue and the foreign office has taken that initiative to show good faith by summoning a representative from the Afghan regime. Both sides must come towards some sort of conclusion for this mess and propose policies that not only punish such aggressive measures at borders but makes the border more secure as a whole.