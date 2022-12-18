Share:

FAISALABAD - Custom Valuation Committee (CVC) has been created in Faisalabad on the patternof Karachi to facilitate speedy clearness of import shipments, said Muhammad Saeed Watto Collector Customs and Appraisement. He visited the office of the Faisalabad Dyes and Chemicals Merchants Association (FDCMA) along with Muzammil Sultan Chairman Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT). He said that various measures have been taken to facilitate the import and export from FDPT for the speedy clearness of consignments. He said that reports issued by the Karachi based laboratory would be accepted for the clearness of shipments at Faisalabad. Muzammil Sultan also announced 80 percent concession in demurrage charges and requested the importers to avail this opportunity by clearing their consignments without any further delay