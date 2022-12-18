Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday chaired a meeting on reforms in energy sector. The meeting discussed introducing various reforms in energy sector and issues of stock and flow of circular debt in the sector.

The finance minister, highlighting the importance of reforms in energy sector, said that reforms are crucial in energy sector for the economic growth of the country. He further added that the present government puts priority to address the issues of energy sector including circular debt in order to bring financial sustainability of the sector and economic growth of the country. He further directed the relevant authorities in to make viable solutions for the settlement of all issues of energy sector. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Power and senior officers attended the meeting.