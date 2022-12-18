Share:

LAHORE - Heera Ashiq and Yousaf Khalil clinched doubles crown in the 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2022 by beating M Shoaib and Barkat Ullah in men’s doubles final played at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Saturday. The winning pair had to struggle hard to beat their opponents 7-6(3), 7-6(4) in the thrilling final. In men’s singles semifinals, Muzammil Murtaza stunned Aqeel Khan by 6-3, 7-5 while Muhammad Shoaib brushed aside Muhammad Abid 6-2, 6-3.