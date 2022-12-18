Share:

ISLAMNABAD-Pakistan’s economic situation is deteriorating as all major indicators are performing worse and pressure is continuously exerting on the foreign exchange reserves amid delay in inflows from the international financial institutions.

All major economic indicators have recorded negative growth except current account deficit. Similarly, the country’s foreign exchange reserves are also on the declining side mainly due to the repayment against previous loans. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha had also admitted on Friday that all is not well on the economic front and the country is under stress.

The lawmakers are also concerned over the economic situation of the country. National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, which has majority of the government’s lawmakers, had also shown concern regarding the economic situation of the country and lack of structural reforms in the country. It also showed apprehension about increasing inflation due to bad policies, falling FDI, stagnant savings rate and low export to GDP ratio. The Committee recommended that government should come up with a viable strategy and a grievance addressal mechanism for addressing, volatility of exchange rate and L/C issue respectively.

According to the official data, large-scale manufacturing (LSM) had posted a negative growth of 7.75 percent in October this year. The LSM had recorded negative growth mainly due to the slowdown in economy and record energy and raw material prices. The country’s exports had also shrunk for the third consecutive month in a row despite the massive depreciation of the rupee. The exports of textile and clothing fell 18.15 per cent in November to $1.42 billion compared to $1.74b in the same month year.

On the other hand, the country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have declined to alarming level of below $7 billion after the payment against maturing International Sukuk and some other external debt repayments. The SBP reserves decreased to $6.714 billion. Reserves are enough to cover around only month imports of the country. Meanwhile, the foreign inflows are almost dried. The government pin hopes from the Saudi Arabia and China for bailout package. An official of the ministry of finance informed that Pakistan is expecting that financial help from Saudi Arabia within this month.

Although, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had achieved the first five months tax collection target of Rs 2,680 billion by collecting Rs2688 billion in July to November period but the IMF believed that the government could not achieve the annual tax collection target of Rs7.4 trillion without additional revenue generation measures. This is one of the points of deadlock between Pakistan and IMF talks. Even, the ministry of finance noted that the slowdown in economic activity due to floods and political activity may have some repercussions on tax collection. The budget deficit is likely to expand due to increase in expenditures. The ministry of finance has stated that during the first quarter of FY23, acceleration in total expenditures outpaced the growth in revenues. The additional requirement of substantial expenditures on flood-related activities has brought various challenges to fiscal sustainability. Furthermore, in an already constrained fiscal position, the government is compelled to allocate additional funds to maintain the law-and order situation. All these would put pressure on total expenditures. In agriculture sector, the targets fixed for current Rabi-2022- 23 crops seem to be challenging due to delayed sowing in the flood affected areas. Meanwhile, the inflation is already on the higher side. Inflation measured through consumer price indicator (CPI) has eased to 23.8 percent in November after increasing to 26.6 percent in October.

However, the country has surprisingly reported a 19-month-low current account deficit (CAD) at $276 million for November 2022 due to a significant reduction in imports through administrative controls. The current account deficit was 86% lower at $276 million in November compared to $1.92 billion in the same month of last year. It was 59% lower when compared with the deficit of $569 million recorded in October 2022. “Cumulatively, in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2023, it (current account deficit) contracted by more than half to $3.1 billion against $7.2 billion in Jul-Nov 2021, with imports falling by $4.8 billion (-16%) and exports broadly unchanged,” the central bank said on its official Twitter handle. The significant drop in imports through administrative controls to manage the low foreign exchange reserves has, however, badly impacted economic activities.