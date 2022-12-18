Share:

LaKKI MarwaT - additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Tariqullah has said that education is the only effective tool to counter extremism and militancy and the menaces can be eliminated completely from society by promoting education. he said this while speaking at the prize distribution ceremony at Government shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model high school No. 1, in Lakki Marwat on saturday. The ceremony was arranged by the elementary and secondary education department with support of district administration to acknowledge the achievements of top three position holder students of ssC and hssC-2022 examinations. The additional deputy commissioner along with district education officer Mr Ilyas Khattak and Ms Farzana sardar distributed shields and cash prizes among the position holder students. They also gave away commendation certificates to the schools’ bosses for shining results of their respective institutions in annual matriculation and intermediate examinations. Lakki tehsil council chairman shafqatullah Khan, Ghaznikhel tehsil council chairman Zeshan Khan, deputy DeOs Gul Faraz Khan and Nargis Jabeen, schools’ heads, teachers and parents of students were in attendance. On the occasion, students and boy scouts sang national songs and presented tableaus. They also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of army public school peshawar. Dr. Tariqullah congratulated the students and their parents and said that the district administration and local governments would continue to encourage talented students of public sector schools. he said that the students spent most of the time with their parents at home therefore they should focus on education. “The teachers should realize their responsibilities to build character of students and impart them with quality education”, he added, saying that the district administration will ensure provision of a better environment for teaching and learning activities and availability of basic facilities in government run schools. he said that the martyrs of army public school had left a message for all of us to boost the education sector and literacy rate to defeat extremism in society.