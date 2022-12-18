Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Sunday the enforced disappearances in Balochistan are against the constitution and unacceptable.

Speaking to the media in Quetta, former planning minister Asad Umar said the country was heading towards elections but the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was afraid of dissolution of assemblies. The PTI leader also claimed that prominent personalities were going to join the party in the coming days.

Asad Umar said PTI, during its tenure, allocated more funds for Balochistan compared to Punjab, and a development package of more than Rs600 billion was announced for the province.