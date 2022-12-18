Share:

It is said that nepotism is the lowest and least imaginative form of corruption. The worst misuse of power is to favor kith and kin by giving them the best positions even though they are not worth it. Isn’t it unfair and unjustified to choose a person based on personal contacts and relationships? How would it feel when one is not chosen for promotion despite honest and loyal services and hard work? Does relation outweigh merit?

Nepotism is destroying nations, not only because of providing opportunities to unworthy people but it also badly violates the rights of thousands of talented, competent, and skilled people. If one talks about Pakistan, it is full of such examples where members of the same family are working in the same place. It is commonly practiced in various companies, politics, cricket, entertainment, and even in educational institutes.

Pakistan is considered a free country that came into being in the name of of Islam and was named the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Regardless, people in Pakistan are not given equal rights. Nepotism is strictly prohibited in Islam. Quran says: ‘’O you who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even if it be against yourselves, your parents, and relatives, or whether it is against the rich or the poor’’.

SHAHWAR AHMED,

Karachi.