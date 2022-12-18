Share:

KINSHASA-More than 160 people have died in the worst floods to batter DR Congo’s capital Kinshasa in years, UN officials estimated Saturday, citing authorities.

After an all-night downpour on Tuesday, major roads in the centre of Kinshasa, a city of about 15 million people, were submerged for hours and a key supply route leading to the port of Matadi collapsed.

“As of 16 December, the Congolese authorities reported that at least 169 people have died; around 30 were injured and receiving treatment in hospitals across the city and at least 280 houses were destroyed,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The government has not announced an increased toll since the prime minister’s office provisionally put the figure at 120 dead on Tuesday.