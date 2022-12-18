Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Foreign Office has strongly rejected assertion made by Indian external affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the UN Security Council against Pakistan by defending the speech of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “With its statement, the Indian government has tried to hide behind subterfuge and canard to conceal the realities of the 2002 Gujarat massacre. It is a shameful story of a mass killings, lynching, rape and plunder. The fact of the matter is that the masterminds of the Gujarat massacre have escaped justice and now hold key government positions in India”, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch commented. She said that no verbosity can hide the crimes of the “Saffron terrorists” in India. Hindutva, the political ideology of the ruling party, has given rise to a climate of hate, divisiveness and impunity. She said the culture of impunity is now deeply embedded in Hindutva-driven polity in India. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the acquittal of the mastermind and perpetrators of the heinous attack on Delhi-Lahore Samjhota Express, that killed 40 Pakistani nationals on Indian soil, demonstrates the massacre of justice under the RSS-BJP dispensation. Intimidation and demonization of religious minorities receive official patronage in states across India. Hindutva supremacists have been unleashed to exercise cow vigilantism, ransack places of worship, and attack religious congregations. “As it peddles a fictitious narrative of victimhood, it is itself a perpetrator of repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a sponsor and financier of terrorist groups in South Asia,” she said. “Only this week, a dossier was released containing irrefutable evidence that substantiated India’s involvement in the 2021 terrorist attack in a peaceful Lahore neighbourhood.