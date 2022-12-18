Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan President Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali and other leaders on Saturday said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had exposed the ugly face of the Modi government before the world. These views were expressed in a statement issued here by Chagaiz Khan Jamali, General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar and Information Secretary Sardar Sarbalund Jogezai. They said that India was involved in spreading terrorism in Pakistan, and promoting violence against Muslims in India and burning their properties and massacre of innocent Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir. The leaders said that ever since Modi and his party came to power in India, they have made the lives of Muslims and other minorities living in India miserable; they are subjected to atrocities and India is directly involved in carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan and is funding terrorist organizations for destabilizing Pakistan. They said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari exposed the ugly face of Modi government before the world which India cannot digest as seen from the outcries of the Bharatiya Janata Party. They said that protests held in Balochistan like the rest of the country on Friday to show solidarity with the Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and against abhorrence of India.