Share:

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says the government has provided maximum relief on petroleum products during the last two and a half month to facilitate the masses.

In a tweet, he said petrol price had been reduced by 22.63 rupees per litre since September 30, as it went down from 247.43 rupees to 214.80 rupees per litre.

The Finance Minister said the prices of diesel and light diesel oil were also reduced by 19.63 rupees and 28.28 rupees per litre respectively during this period.

He said the price of diesel was reduced from 247.43 rupees to 227.80 rupees per litre and price of light diesel oil was brought down from 197.26 rupees to 169 rupees per litre to provide maximum relief to general public.

Ishaq Dar said the price of kerosene oil was also reduced by 30.19 rupees per litre as it went down from 202.02 rupees to 171.84 rupees per litre.