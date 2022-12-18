Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad police apprehended 15 criminals from different areas and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Islamabad police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, a Phulghran police team arrested an accused namely Amir Mehmood and recovered 1,115 gram heroin from his possession.

Similarly, the Banigala police team arrested two accused namely Rafi Ullah and Shah Zaib and recovered 750 gram hashish from their possession.

Moreover, the Margalla police arrested an accused namely Hassnain and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Golra Police arrested an accused namely Faisal Nazeer and recovered 1,200 gram heroin from his possession.

Industrial Area police arrested two accused namely Abdul Saboor and Dolat Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Noon police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Abdullah Nadeem and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Shams colony police arrested two accused namely Janat Gul and Amjad Khan and recovered 525 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Khanna Police arrested two accused namely Bakhtawar and Abid Hussain and recovered 1,200 gram opium one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Sihala police arrested two accused Muhammad Raees and Khan Zaib and recovered two 9mm Pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in possessing illegal weapons. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad capital police PS Khanna team arrested notorious drug-dealer Waheed Patel as it continued its crackdown against the outlaws, he said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, the SHO Khanna along with a police team busted an accused namely Arshad Patel involved in drug peddling. Police team also recovered 1,035 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

The accused has a previous criminal record and has been booked in different drug peddling cases in Khanna police station.

DIG Operations has appreciated the police performance. He emphasized that Islamabad Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. “No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation,” he added.