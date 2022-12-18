Share:

KARACHI-The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday announced to carry a public hearing on 27 December, as K-Electric filed a petition to reduce in the power tariff by Rs. 7.04/KWh on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for November 2022.

According to NEPRA’s and government’s established laws and regulations, FCAs are dependent on fluctuations in fuel prices globally and are added to consumers bills.

Following the assessment, NEPRA grants approval for FCAs and specifies the month in which the charge would appear on consumer bills.

November’s FCA was lower primarily due to a reduction in prices of RLNG, Furnace Oil, and power purchased from CPPA-G by 18%, 15%, and 37% respectively as compared to September 2022.