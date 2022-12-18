Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali said on Saturday that he would not ask Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take vote of confidence from the provincial assembly but that if the assembly members ask him to do so, he would then opt for a legal course of action. Speaking to journalists at the opening ceremony of Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Memorial Sports Gala, the governor said that if one party wishes to resign its parliament seats, it can do so but that it should not force the other parties’ legislators to leave the assembly. The governor said that he was not in favour of the assembly dissolution, nor the governor’s rule. He said that he had also asked Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi not to dissolve the assembly. He said that bringing a vote of no-confidence was the right of the political parties. He said that if the PTI wishes to resign, it can do so but that it should not ask other lawmakers from other parties to relinquish power. Earlier, the governor inaugurated the sports gala, in which teams of lawyers from various parts of the province are participating. Speaking to the inauguration ceremony, he said that that sports games were important for health and that he would also try to play his role for promotion of sports. He also announced Rs200,000 for the gala. On the occasion, PHCBA President Rehmanullah and General Secretary Farooq Afridi also spoke at the ceremony. The gala would continue for three days and it comprises cycling, tug-of-war, archery, cricket, badminton, table tennis, shooting and race.