peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the pakhtunkhwa energy Development Organization (peDO) and directed the relevant authorities to complete the due the completion of hydropower projects on a priority basis. The provincial government is working under a well-devised strategy to take full advantage of hydropower potential in the province. he added that the completion of ongoing projects in Khyber pakhtunkhwa will address the power crisis at the national level, provide electricity to local people at cheaper rates and generate revenue for the province. he was chairing the 11th meeting of the peDO policy Board held here the other day. The participants of the meeting were briefed on the annual performance of peDO and were told that peDO is engaged in all-around efforts for the production of low-cost hydropower in the province which has become a major source of income. More than 43 billion rupees have been generated in revenue so far whereas the federal government also owes over 10 billion rupees to peDO. It was informed that seven projects with a total capacity of 161 megawatts have been completed so far, which generate an annual revenue of rs 5 billion. Moreover, seven additional hydropower projects are near completion which will generate 224-megawatt electricity collectively while a revenue of rs 4 billion is expected from these projects annually. The forum was apprised that peDO has successfully converted the Civil secretariat, Chief Minister’s house and Chief Minister’s secretariat to the solar system by harnessing environment-friendly sources of energy production. similarly, 4,440 Masajid, 8,000 schools and 187 primary health centres of the province have also been transferred to solar energy, while 13 solar mini-grids are being established to promote trade activities in the newly merged districts. Besides, 316 mini micro-hydel stations have been completed in backward areas of the province which are generating around 29-megawatt electricity which is being provided to local people at cheaper rates. similarly, 220 more mini micro hydel stations will be established in the second phase which will generate 45-megawatt electricity. The forum was also told that recently 10Mw Jabori hydropower project in Mansehra has been completed while physical work has also been initiated on 300Mw Balakot hydropower project. Likewise, the 40 Mw Koto and 11 Mw Karora hydropower projects are also in the completion stage. Other ongoing projects of peDO include 84Mw Mataltan hydropower project in swat, 69Mw Lavi hydropower project in Chitral, 6.9Mw Barando hydropower project in Torghar and 10.5Mw Chapri Charkhel hydropower project in Kurram district which on completion will generate substantial revenue for the province. The meeting was told that the foundation stone of the 157 Mw Madyan and 88 Mw Gabral Kalam hydropower projects will be laid very soon. addressing the participants, the chief minister said that the completion of ongoing energy projects will prove to be a game changer and help to overcome the power crisis in the country. additional Chief secretary shahab ali shah, principal secretary to Chief Minister amjad ali Khan, secretary energy and power Nisar Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer peDO engineer Naeem Khan and other members of the board also attended the meeting.