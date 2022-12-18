Share:

LAHORE - Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has decided to award cash prizes to the national heroes, who performed well in the Commonwealth Games recently held in United Kingdom. On the instructions of Karachi Port Trust Chairman Muhammad Tariq Hadi, KPT has completed all the preparations for the ceremony to be held at the Karachi Port Trust Sports Complex on Sunday (today) to encourage the medalists of the Commonwealth Games. Javelin throw gold medalist Arshad Nadeem and weightlifter Noah Dastgir Butt will be awarded Rs 2 million each; national wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar and Sharif Tahir Rs 1 million each while judo player Shah Hussain, wrestler Inamullah Rs 0.5 million each. The FIFA World Cup final will also be shown during the ceremony while Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari will be the special guest of the ceremony.