KARACHI-In efforts to avoid first ever home whitewash, Pakistan were bowled out for 304 on the first day of the last Test being played at the National Bank Cricket Arena here while England also lost a wicket for seven at stumps.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Agha Salman scored half centuries. The skipper missed out a well-deserved century as he was run out on 78, finishing as the top scorer. Agha Salman (56) also scored a fighting half century as he stretched the score to 300 with tail enders. As expected, spinners dominated the day, with eight out of 11 wickets fallen on Day 1 were shared by the spinners.

Jack Leach picked up four wickets for 140 (4-140), debutant Rehan Ahmed dismissed two left-handed batters - Saud Shakeel and Faheem Ashraf - as he finished with figures of (2-89). Joe Root, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson managed to take one wicket each.

In reply, England could bat for three overs but it was enough for Abrar Ahmed as he drew first blood on fifth delivery of the inning. The leg spinner caught English opener Zak Crawley (0) right in front of the stumps as he did even opt for a review after being given LBW. Ollie Pop and Ben Duckett are at the crease and will resume the England’s inning on Day 2.

Earlier in the first session, Pakistan lost three wickets to score 117 runs. Both openers Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood fell inside 13 overs with 46 on the score board after making 8 and 30 respectively. After loss of two wickets, Pakistan skipper joined Azhar Ali, who is playing his farewell match, and the duo took the score to 117 before Azhar Ali (45) going back to the pavilion.

With the start of second session, promising youngster Saud Shakeel joined Babar Azam as they both added 45 runs before Saud Shakeel (23) becoming first international wicket of England’s Rehan Ahmed. Then, wicketkeeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan made his way to the crease but his stay did not last for long.

Muhammad Rizwan (19) threw his wicket away on a juicy full toss delivered by Joe Root at a score of 196. Pakistan ended 204 for 5 at Tea with captain Babar Azam and Agha Salman at the crease. At the start of last session, Babar Azam (78) was run out as he was trying to take a sharp single. The captain was followed by Faheem Ashraf (4) who was given LBW off Rehan Ahmed at a score of 237.

Agha Salman and Nauman Ali then played some good shots, taking the total to 285 before the latter perishing for 20. Agha Salman (56) also lost his wicket after completing a fifty followed by Abrar Ahmed (4). Muhammad Wasim Jnr remained not out on 8.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PAKISTAN 304-10 (Babar Azam 78, Agha Salman 56, Azhar Ali 45; Jack Leach 140-4, Rehan Ahmed 89-2) vs ENGLAND 7-1 (Ben Duckett 4, Abrar Ahmed 1-2).