SIALKOT - A team of the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) has introduced its own Library Information Management System. Regional Director GCWUS Rizwan Hameed said that it was the only public university of the country in which the library information management system was developed. In-charge library GCWUS Nusrat Ali, with the support of the university’s IT department, developed the system which saved the public treasury millions of rupees. He said teachers and students of the university might search educational and research materials in the university library online through the system. The regional director said that the digital library of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had also been linked with the GCWUS. Vice Chancellor GCWUS Professor Dr Rukhsana Kausar for accomplishing the remarkable task congratulated the team.