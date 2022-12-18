Share:

According to recent reports, Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has experienced a fall of more than half as numbers dropped from $884.9 million to $430.1 million in the first five months of the current fiscal year. It would seem as though the news of potential default as well as the reduction of reserves to an all-time low of $6.7 billion has discouraged investors from funneling money into Pakistan and its economy. While the situation is grim, all is not lost as there are still a handful of steps the government can take to rejuvenate investor confidence.

Perhaps what makes this new rather worrying is the fact that the majority of our FDI comes from just four sources; China, UAE, Switzerland and Netherlands. This lack of diversification means that we are more vulnerable to sudden drops in investment because there are only a select few streams of revenue that we rely on. If we were to attract other investors from across the world, the situation might have been slightly different.

One cannot deny that we are currently living in trying times that are dominated by economic turmoil which can be attributed to inconsistent and ill-informed policies. Our circumstances are of our own doing but there are still glimmers of hope. The IT and Communication sector has done well to attract investment from across the world, along with the power sector and mining as well. In fact, PM Shehbaz Sharif is already in the process of talking to businessmen from Egypt who have expressed an interest in said fields. Securing a deal would be a step forward and may pave a path towards progress.

The only way we will rescue ourselves is through fostering economic growth and for this objective to be met, we need FDI. Implementing friendlier policies and highlighting the potential that certain sectors of the economy have shown to the world would bode well for us at this point in time.