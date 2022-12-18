Share:

QUETTA - Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women’s Wing and Focal Person Workers’ Welfare Board Schools Mah Jabeen Khalid Jamali on Saturday termed the dismissal of a petition filed in Election Commission seeking disqualification of a PPP member of the Sindh Assembly and sister of Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, the victory of truth. In one of her statements issued here on Saturday, she said the victory of Faryal Talpur in the false and fabricated case filed by the Sindh Assembly member of PTI has proved that all PTI leaders, including Imran Nazi are liars.