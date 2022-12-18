Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer has stressed the need for more joint collaboration between the government and the private sector organizations in order to create an educated and skilled workforce equipped with latest technology as it would ensure national progress and stability in the country. “The future of our economy does not lie in just plans and politics; it lies in the hands of well-educated and prepared student workforce,” he remarked while addressing a ceremony held here on Saturday with the renewal of Education Transformation Agreement (ETA) in Pakistan between Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft. The minister said that such partnerships with companies like Microsoft empower the students to use their creativity in addressing real societal problems using modern technology and helps us bring them at par with the rest of the world. The renewal of this agreement is matured with a magnanimous launch announcing 100,000 free technology certifications for university students across Pakistan. Microsoft and HEC collaboration imagines the education landscape, empowers the next generation of students and bridges the gap between knowledge and employability. Under the umbrella of this academic alliance, the goal is to enable the next generation of computer science/IT experts on state-of-the-art technologies including Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Business Applications, Office Automation / Productivity tools etc. as per the directions from Prime Minister’s Office. Under this partnership, Microsoft will provide several services to all HEIs in leveraging new technologies to make learning inclusive, personalized, and student-centric through knowledge transfer workshops and training on trending Microsoft technologies like Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure. Vice Chancellors of several national universities, educators, students, academicians, and partners attended the event where accomplishments of previous years of partnership were highlighted and the next vision of the digital transformation of education system in Pakistan was shared. In his remarks, HEC Chairman Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said, “Microsoft has been very helpful in nurturing creative minds through its Global Competition of Imagine Cup where e participants practically implement their ideas into successful startups and turn it into companies.” He added that it is a moment of pride for HEC that our talent gets the exposure at such global platforms. Our students do not only get the opportunity to present their ideas at an international level, but also they have successfully brought laurels for Pakistan. Jibran Jamshed, Country Education Lead for Jordan, Lebanon and Pakistan, said, “Today, technology is the key to fuel economic development, increase work force competitiveness, transition to a knowledge-based economy and help drive job creation. The single most important use of technology is to improve education and yet in many countries in the world we have not yet seen digital transformation in education.”