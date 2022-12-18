Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday said that resolving farmers’ woes and developing agriculture are among the top priorities of the incumbent government for resolving farmers’ woes. In a National Farmers’ Day message being celebrated across the country on Sunday (December 18), Raja Pervez Ashraf said that sustainable economic policies can help ameliorate farmer’s problems. He said the introduction of farmer-friendly policies were imperative to improve the country’s agriculture sector as this sector is the backbone of the country’s development. He said that the future of Pakistan in terms of food security and economic development depends on modern, sustainable and scientific agriculture through which agricultural production can be maximized. He said that the increase in agricultural production can improve the condition of the country’s economy. The Speaker said that historical decisions have to be taken for the improvement of important crops like cotton. The Special Committee on Agricultural Products of the National Assembly is well aware of the problems of farmers and growers. He urged all parliamentary parties to devise a plan for improving the agriculture sector. He said that despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan is forced to import food items including wheat and sugar, which is the main reason for the decrease in agricultural production in the country. He said that the government has to take emergency measures to increase agricultural production in the country. Appreciating the services of farmers, he said that farmers are a hardworking nation, whose tireless work provides us with basic facilities like food. On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said that the present government needs to take steps on priority basis to solve the problems of farmers. He urged the government and the opposition to work together for the development of the agriculture sector and formulate a comprehensive policy for the betterment of farmers.