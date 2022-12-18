Share:

ISLAMABAD-NEPRA has announced to conduct a public hearing on December 27 over the petition submitted by K-Electric on account of fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for November 2022. For the month of November, K-Electric has filed a petition for a reduction in FCA at the rate of PKR 7.04/KWh. FCAs are dependent on changes in global prices of fuel and are passed on to consumer bills under the prescribed rules and regulations of NEPRA and the government of Pakistan. FCAs are approved by NEPRA after review who also specifies the month during which the charge is applied in consumer bills. November’s FCA was lower primarily due to a reduction in prices of RLNG, furnace oil, and power purchased from CPPA-G by 18%, 15%, and 37% respectively as compared to Sept 2022.