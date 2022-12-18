Share:

ISLAMABAD-Aiming to revolutionize the education system of Pakistan, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has signed an MoU with Tehzibul Akhlaq Trust for sponsoring education with the concept of transforming societies. The seven-year program mainly focuses on providing free education to 25 students in the Baluchistan province’s OGDCL operational areas. These students will complete their studies up to grade-12 education at one of the schools run by the Tehzibul Akhlaq Trust in Lahore. While commenting on the collaboration, OGDCL spokesman said, “The project aims to enable financially needy students of operational and concessional areas of OGDCL to continue their education. OGDCL is playing an important role in promoting education in different parts of the country. We believe that training and education are essential for national development.”

The project will provide a chance for deserving students of Baluchistan to get quality education and exposure to create a bright future for themselves and will play a role as transforming agents among their communities.

OGDCL has launched a number of projects for promoting education in the country. The company is effectively performing its social responsibility and providing education to the need-based students of remote areas across the country.