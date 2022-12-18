Share:

A monarch should be ever intent on conquest, lest his neighbours rise in arms against him.

–Akbar

The Peacock Throne was built in the 17th century for the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The throne was intended to serve as a reminder of the extravagance of the ruler of India. According to his instructions, the throne was a jewel-encrusted gold throne that was to be built on a pedestal in the courtroom where Shah Jahan would sit and govern. The throne was to be embellished with rubies, emeralds, pearls and other jewels but perhaps the most valuable and famous was the Koh-i-Noor diamond. By 1747, Nader Shah’s bodyguards had assassinated him and Persia descended into chaos. The throne was then broken and distributed for its gold and jewels and the Koh-i-Noor diamond was taken by the British who installed it in the royal crown.