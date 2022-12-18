Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR), Karachi based registered think tank, has hosted a dinner in honour of Brahim Romani, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Pakistan, at Karachi. Brahim Romani visited PCFR on his first visit to Karachi after assuming the office of the ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan. Ahsan Mukhtar Zubairi, Secretary General of PCFR, presented souvenir to the ambassador.

Chairman Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR) greeted the worthy guests in his welcome address. Ambassador Amin highlighted that Algeria and Pakistan have been enjoying excellent relations for many decades as Pakistan played an important role in Algeria’s independence. Ambassador Amin emphasized on the need of promotion of trade activities between the two brotherly countries and making visa process more simplified for business community. While addressing the gathering, Brahim Romani appreciated the role of PCFR which serves as a bridge between the diplomatic corps and business community of Pakistan. Ambassador Romani highlighted that Pakistan and Algeria have been engaged in mutually beneficial political and diplomatic ties but there is lot of potential of economic relations which needs to be tapped.

While commenting on the efforts for promotion of economic relations between the two brotherly countries, he said that Algerian mission appreciated the business related trips to Algeria and has quick visa process for members of commerce chambers of Pakistan. Ambassador Romani assured the audience that he will do everything possible to facilitate the trading relations between the two countries. The event was attended by members of diplomatic corps based in Karachi, government officials, serving and former judges, business community, academics, and the elite of the city.